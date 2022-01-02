GM Equipment presents donation to St. Marys United Way

ELK COUNTY - Recently GM Equipment presented a generous donation to the St. Marys Area United Way.
On hand for the donation presentation were Gene Williams, GM Equipment sales manager, Jason Gabler, St. Marys Area United Way president and Mark Saline, United Way board member.
GM Equipment’s donation will support the St. Marys Area United Way 2021 campaign. The United Way’s 2021 campaign goal is $160,000. Funding raised in 2021 will be available for eligible organizations to seek grant funding for 2022.