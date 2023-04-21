Gone fishing: First-ever Dutch Derby taking place Saturday

ST. MARYS - The fish are calling at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Wilcox where the inaugural Dutch Derby will take place on Saturday.
The event is a cooperative effort between the St. Marys Area School District, Friends of Twin Lakes ANF and the SMASD Ecology Club. It is free to participate in and no registration is required.
Students from area school districts age 18 and under are invited to cast their lines from 8 a.m.-noon. Drinks and hot dogs will be provided. Participants are reminded to pick up any of their trash before they leave the recreation area.
Recently volunteers stocked Twin Lakes with 1,000 fish, which have been raised at the SMASD trout nursery that re-opened in September 2022.