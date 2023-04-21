Gone fishing: First-ever Dutch Derby taking place Saturday

An SMAHS Ecology Club student is shown placing fish into the school district’s trout nursery during its re-opening in September.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The fish are calling at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Wilcox where the inaugural Dutch Derby will take place on Saturday.

The event is a cooperative effort between the St. Marys Area School District, Friends of Twin Lakes ANF and the SMASD Ecology Club. It is free to participate in and no registration is required. 

