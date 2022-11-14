ST. MARYS - GrafTech in St. Marys hosted a small flag raising ceremony on Thursday to honor their military veteran employees in observance of Veterans Day. The ceremony was organized by U.S. Army (retired) First Sergeant Bert M. Finland Jr., who is also employed at the facility as a Machining Process Manager, as a way to honor the company’s veterans who include: Finland, Scott Taylor, Burt Snyder, Simon Shutters, Kristopher "George" Meyer, Todd Hayes and Juan Morales Jr. Finland served in the U.S. Army from August 14, 2000 through September 1, 2020.
“We are making this Veterans Day a special tribute to them This is a nice event and will be remembered for many years to come,” Finland said. “Thank you all in advance for your support in the recognition of our veterans and service members who still lace up their boots everyday.”