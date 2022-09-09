The Borough of Ridgway Charitable Fund grant applications are now available, with an application deadline of September 15th. This special fund, held by the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF), was designated by its donor, Sara-Jane Stackpole, to enhance the quality of life for Ridgway Borough residents. The Foundation encourages nonprofit organizations that will serve a particular need of the community to apply.
The Ridgway Charitable Fund’s purpose is to provide financial support to those non-profit organizations whose application reflects a purpose or project that will benefit Ridgway residents. It was Sara-Jane’s wish that the Foundation appoint an Advisory Board of five individuals to represent various groups of people residing in the Borough of Ridgway. Board members from this Advisory Board will review the applications and then make grant recommendations to ECCF’s Board of Directors for their consideration.