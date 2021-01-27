The Guardian Angel Center, based in Kersey, will be initiating a revised approach for the delivery of clothing items for clients through a telephone request system.
The modified distribution process implements a minimal contact plan between volunteers and clients in the wake of COVID-19.
“We need to protect our volunteers and our clients,” said Clythera Hornung, Guardian Angel Center co-president. “We are eager to provide support during this difficult time. We are as anxious as you are to return to our usual process of distribution but until that is possible, we are doing our best to meet the needs.”
In the fall, the GAC implemented a new format in which clients visited the center and registered at the door providing their clothing preferences to volunteers who would then gather items and deliver them to clients at the side entrance of the building. At the time no clients were permitted inside the building, which will remain in place with the new system.
“Over Christmas we serviced 25 clients through the telephone process and it worked well, so we thought we would try it as part of our regular distribution,” Hornung explained.
Moving forward clients are instructed to contact the GAC at 814-885-6192 and leave a message in which a volunteer will contact them as soon as possible. Upon receiving a callback, clients should be prepared to supply information including: the birthdates of family members from infants to high school, contact information such as an address and at least two phone numbers, sizes and preferences for clothing including colors.
The Guardian Angel Center is a grass roots organization formed in 1995 to fulfill a community need, to assist less fortunate families in providing for their children