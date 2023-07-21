Guardian Angel Center presented with Palumbo Charitable Trust grant

Guardian Angel Center volunteers, shown center including Debra Gschwendtner, Clythera Hornung, and Sandra Jaconski, were presented with a grant from A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust board of trustee membersJohn W. Kowach, trustee and executive director, JoAnne Ryan, secretary, Mary Rae Kowach, Palumbo Foundation administrative assistant and Robert Ordiway, vice-chairman.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The Guardian Angel Center is gearing up for their back to school distribution and a recent $35,000 grant received by the  A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust will further aid in those efforts.

The mission of the Guardian Angel Center (GAC) is to supplement the clothing needs of infants, toddlers and children whose families struggle financially. These needs are met through the recycling of donated articles and by careful purchase of suitable new clothing items. 

