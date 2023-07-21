Guardian Angel Center presented with Palumbo Charitable Trust grant

ST. MARYS - The Guardian Angel Center is gearing up for their back to school distribution and a recent $35,000 grant received by the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust will further aid in those efforts.
The mission of the Guardian Angel Center (GAC) is to supplement the clothing needs of infants, toddlers and children whose families struggle financially. These needs are met through the recycling of donated articles and by careful purchase of suitable new clothing items.
“Due to the generosity of funding sources such as the Palumbo Charitable Trust, there is no charge for any items provided by the Guardian Angel Center,” said Clythera Hornung, a GAC volunteer.
During the 2022-23 school year, the GAC served more than 600 different financially eligible clients from six northwestern Pennsylvania counties. Nearly 60% of clients live in Elk County. The GAC also serves clients from Jefferson, Cameron, Clearfield, McKean and Potter counties. It is located on Main Street in Kersey and will open in late July for the 2023-24 school year.