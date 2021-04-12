ST. MARYS - Anthony Hanes of St. Marys will join middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience during the Junior National Young Leader Conference in Washington D.C.
Hanes, a sixth grader at St. Marys Area Middle School, was nominated by his health teachers Cheyenne Bothun and Fawn McMackin to participate in the conference taking place June 27 - July 2.
At the conference students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in high school, college, and the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which are especially essential skills for success due to today’s changing technology and innovation.