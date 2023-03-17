Happy Hour Bar Tour benefits the community
- Beth L. Koop
-
-
- Comments
The ninth stop on the Straub 2023 Happy Hour Bar Tour took place Thursday evening at The Pour House in St. Marys.
The Rotary Club of St. Marys Membership Chairman and Elk County Rotary Club Area Governor Fran Levenduski, said the tour is a win-win-for all involved in the tour, especially the community. The January-to-May weekly Thursday night pub crawl benefits the St. Marys Rotary Charitable Association while spotlighting some of Elk County’s historic, popular and even brand-new bars.
Latest News
- Happy Hour Bar Tour benefits the community
- Active assailant training for local law enforcement held Thursday
- Charges filed in relation to overdose death at Elk County Prison
- SMAMS raises over $18,000 in fight against cancer
- Lady Crusaders fall to Union
- Influx of patients prompts PHE to move to delayed treatment status
- Season comes to an end for Crusaders
- School board covers full slate during monthly meeting
Popular Content
Articles
- St. Marys man facing drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter charges
- Influx of patients prompts PHE to move to delayed treatment status
- Charges filed in relation to overdose death at Elk County Prison
- Season comes to an end for Crusaders
- Women On the Rise event sees successful turnout
- School board covers full slate during monthly meeting
- Crusaders open state playoffs with win
- Lady Crusaders win PIAA 1A playoff opener
- Long-time teacher expresses gratitude to administration
- ECCHS holds Winter Athletic Awards
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you enjoying the recent mild weather?
You voted: