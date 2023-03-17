Happy Hour Bar Tour benefits the community

The ninth stop on the 2023 Happy Hour Bar Tour took place Thursday evening at The Pour House in St. Marys. Pictured left to right are Matteusz Assetta, a Straub employee, Vince Assetta, Straub VP/GM and Brewmaster, Bill Brock,  Straub President and CEO, Fran Levenduski, Rotary Club of St. Marys Membership Chairman and Elk County Rotary Club Area Governor, Devin Constable, The Pour House owner, Cathy Lenze, Straub’s Director of Sales and Marketing and Nancy Bobenrieth, a Straub employee.

 Beth Koop
The ninth stop on the Straub 2023 Happy Hour Bar Tour took place Thursday evening at The Pour House in St. Marys.
The Rotary Club of St. Marys Membership Chairman and Elk County Rotary Club Area Governor Fran Levenduski, said the tour is a win-win-for all involved in the tour, especially the community. The January-to-May weekly Thursday night pub crawl benefits the St. Marys Rotary Charitable Association while spotlighting some of Elk County’s historic, popular and even brand-new bars. 

