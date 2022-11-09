ST. MARYS - While only in its second year, the Haunted Forest at Benzinger Park event doubled their number of visitors to the Halloween attraction.
The event, which took place Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-10 p.m., was a cooperative effort between the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and Storybook Sweets in St. Marys.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce President Andrew Mohney tallied the total number of attendees at 1,740. Friday evening drew in about 876 people while Saturday’s attendance was 864. Proceeds from the fundraising event benefit the the city’s park programs and the Chamber’s fireworks fund. Each entity will receive a donation of $1,800 from event proceeds while another portion will be used to help build the event’s prop inventory for use in the future.
“The event was well received and a big hit with visitors,” Mohney said.