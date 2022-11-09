ST. MARYS - While only in its second year, the Haunted Forest at Benzinger Park event doubled their number of visitors to the Halloween attraction. 

The event, which took place Friday and Saturday evenings from 7-10 p.m., was a cooperative effort between the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department, the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and Storybook Sweets in St. Marys. 

