Healy to make directing debut in Footlighters play

ST. MARYS - The Footlighters of Elk County are putting the final touches on their upcoming play, “Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma”, opening tomorrow evening at The Footlighters Playhouse inside the St. Marys Moose Lodge.
Betsy Healy is making her directorial debut as she oversees production of the play. Healy has previously acted in numerous Footlighters plays. She said she choose this specific play written by Michael and Susan Parker as she has acted in other plays written by them and has always enjoyed their themes.