St. Marys sophomore, Helayna Hollobaugh and her horse Blaze have been competitions at rodeo competitions since last September. Helayna is the only rider from Elk County in the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association.
Helayna Hollobaugh has been around horses since she was an infant with her mom, Brandy Hollobaugh, as an experienced rider.
Today at 15 years old and a sophomore at St. Marys High School, Helayna has become a competitive rodeo rider competing with the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association (PHSRA) and the only rider in the PHSRA from Elk County.
At first, Helayna was doing walk/trot local shows with 4-H, but Brandy said Helayna got the “taste for speed.”
Read more about Helayna's journey to become a competitive rodeo rider in Monday's Daily Press.