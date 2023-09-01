UNIVERSITY PARK – With the 2023 Penn State Football season and a return to Beaver Stadium fast approaching, fans will see a variety of game day improvements during their visit this season.
Most notably, Gate D, located at the northeast entrance of the stadium, has been expanded into a family-friendly entrance and fan experience zone for both adults (Happy Valley Alley) and youth (Kids Zone). Other notable changes this season include the addition of the Legacy Plaza, a lap child ticket policy, new concessions choices and two public address announcers.
As a reminder, mobile ticketing is the preferred delivery method and fans are asked to make sure they have the Penn State Athletics Mobile App downloaded ahead of the home opener.
Fan Assistance Shuttle Service
•Through Penn State’s partnership with SP+, a fan assistance shuttle program will be available on game days to assist fans needing mobility assistance in getting form the parking lots to the stadium and then back to the lots after the game. The shuttle service begins two hours before kickoff and resumes at the beginning of the fourth quarter for return trips. Service ends one hour after the game ends. A map of shuttle locations can be found online at https://gopsusports.com/documents/2023/8/21/2023_Fan_Assistance_Shuttle_Map_copy.pdf
Penn State Introduces Family Friendly Gates
New to Beaver Stadium this year will be two family friendly gates.. Families with children 12 years and younger can expedite their entry by entering either Gate F or the ADA Gate. The family friendly gates open 2.5 hours prior to kickoff. Clear diaper or tote bags, which can be sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller, will be permitted.
Lap Ticket Policy Created for Children Under 2
Fans looking to bring children under the age of two to a football game in Beaver Stadium may purchase a lap ticket(s) at a discounted rate of $10 for their infant (subject to availability). This ticket will allow entry to the venue, but the child must sit on their parent/guardian’s lap. If a seat must be occupied by the child and/or carrier, then a regular ticket must be purchased. Fans can purchase lap tickets the day of the game at Beaver Stadium when box offices open at either Gate E or Gate B.
Kids Zone and Happy Valley Alley Added at Gate D Entrance
Beginning this season, will feature a fan and family friendly entertainment experience, suited for both adults and children, adjacent to the Gate D entrance. Happy Valley Alley is an area featuring high top tables and televisions, along with unique concessions offerings and an entertainment space. There is also a Kids Zone featuring games, a turf field and other activities.
Additional food offerings will be made available and New Holland, a proud sponsor of Penn State Athletics, has moved its Farm to Stadium concession stand to the Gate D location. For more information on New Holland visit www.newholland.com.
Happy Valley Alley and the Kids Zone will open two hours prior to kickoff and game tickets will be required for entry.
The Mobile Locker Company to Provide Storage Options for Fans’ Belongings
Penn State Athletics has announced a partnership with the Mobile Locker Company. Since launching in 2014, The Mobile Locker Company’s locker trucks are used as friendly storage amenities for personal belongings of fans in attendance. When parking lots open, fans will have the opportunity to rent out a locker and store their personal belongings for the day at one of two locations.
One station will be located at Gate A of the Bryce Jordan Center while the other will be located at the North Transit Center on Park Avenue. The Mobile Locker Company stations will depart their locations one hour following the conclusion of the game.
Legacy Plaza Added to South Side of Beaver Stadium
Beaver Stadium’s newest addition is the Legacy Plaza, which is located on Curtin Road, next to the famed south endzone tunnel.
The area will honor the rich history of Penn State Football, which includes 136 seasons, 920 total wins (8th all-time), two national championships, 13 undefeated seasons, 52 bowl appearances (10th), 31 bowl wins (T-4th), 101 first-team All-Americans, 30 national award winners and a Heisman Trophy winner.
Updates and additions will be made to the Plaza throughout the season, including plaques from every season and include each team's schedule, results and team captains.
Fans have the opportunity to leave their own legacy and be a part of Penn State history by ordering a paver to be displayed in Legacy Plaza. Pavers come in three different sizes, with or without a logo. Each paver purchased will come with a replica and certificate of recognition, which will be mailed to the purchaser for display. Logo selections include a Nittany Lion head logo, a Letterman's Club logo (Football Lettermen only) or a Varsity 'S' logo (alumni varsity athletes only). Fans will be able to customize a message for the paver they purchase.
To secure a paver, fans can visit http://wwww.PennStateLegacyPlaza.com.
Orders placed now or in the future will be installed in 2024.
New Concessions Offerings Coming to Beaver Stadium
Beaver Stadium will offer nine new concessions offerings this season spread throughout 13 locations.The following new concessions will be offered in select locations throughout the stadium:
Caliente Pizza – two locations – east and northwest concourse
Wing Kitchen – two locations - west and northeast concourse
Chickie and Pete’s – two locations – west and northeast concourse
We Are Inn – two locations – south and northwest concourse
Doan’s Bones – southeast concourse
Adam and Nancy’s Paninis – northeast concourse
Scott’s Roasting – north concourse
Philly Pretzel – southwest concourse
Gluten Free Stand – southwest concourse
New In-Game Announcers and Entertainment
Beaver Stadium will have two public address announcers for the 2023 season.
Rodney Martin will handle the play-by-play duties while Joe Putnam will cover pregame, halftime and media timeout announcements. Also new this year is a Crowd Stats Counter, presented by KCF Technologies, which will be used to track the yardage tallied by crowd inflicted penalties.
Lactation Pods Available
Beaver Stadium will feature three new lactation pod locations throughout the stadium this fall. The pod locations will be located ground level inside Gate F (east side of the stadium), inside the ADA gate (west side of the stadium), and the Mt. Nittany Club. The lactation pod located in the North end of the stadium will remain in service.
Sensory Room Created
A new sensory room, located behind Section SF, has been added as a quiet space designed to accommodate fans with sensory issues when they feel overwhelmed and overstimulated. Access to the room is free to fans of all ages.
19 Penn State Bookstore Locations
The Penn State Bookstore will have 19 locations inside and outside of the stadium on game days. Penn State merchandise and book-style game programs are available at all 19 locations. All locations will be cashless.
Mobile Ticketing
Mobile ticketing continues to be the preferred delivery method for Penn State Football tickets for all games in Beaver Stadium. Mobile ticketing allows for improved ticket delivery, management and security. Fans are asked to please make sure to download mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay on your phone in advance of game day. For step-by-step instructions on how to do this, please visit the website, https://gopsusports.com/sports/2020/6/8/mobile-ticketing-home.aspx
Multiple charging stations are located in and around Beaver Stadium, as well as the external customer relations booths. The kiosks have charging units and adapters for iOS and Android devices.
To assist in the gate entry process, mobile ticket scanners and walkthrough metal detectors are at every entry point. There will be additional magnetometers and signage at various gates this season for improved security screening to streamline gate entry. To ease entry, fans are encouraged to enter the stadium as early as possible and will receive a concessions discount ($1 off every $5 spent) for the first 45 minutes after gates open at select food concessions stands.
Penn State University's Bag Policy
Penn State University's bag policy remains the same for the 2023 season.
Clear tote bags, which can be sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller, will be permitted.
In addition, a 4" x 6" x 1" small clutch or wristlet will continue to be permissible.
Complete information on the University's bag policy can be found online at https://gopsusports.com/sports/2018/8/8/ot-psu-beaver-stadium-bag-policy-html.aspx.
For questions or additional details, please contact the Office of the Associate Vice President, Police & Public Safety.
Beaver Stadium Student Entry
The following protocols will remain in effect for student entry this season.
Student should have their mobile season ticket and Penn State ID ready as they begin the entry process. After presenting their mobile season ticket, students will receive a non-transferable wristband to validate their entry into the student section.
At each portal, students will be required to show their wristband each time they enter to ensure only students are in the student section. Students are required to wear their wristband throughout the entirety of the game, including while sitting in their seating section. Students will also see an operational change in how the student section is filled, which will improve safety and ease entry. Students and fans are encouraged to report any issues by texting NITTANY to 69050 and demonstrate their Happy Valley Hospitality by exhibiting behaviors to make Beaver Stadium game day safe. Weis Markets, the Official Grocer of Penn State Athletics, is the presenting sponsor of the Student Section within Beaver Stadium this season.
Beaver Stadium Block Party is Back in 2023
The Beaver Stadium Block Party returns this season. The Block Party will take place on Curtin Road, between University Drive and Porter Road.
The following partners will be activating this Penn State Football season at the Beaver Stadium Block Party: Ciocca Dealerships, Cleveland Brothers, Dunkin’, Highmark, Jack Williams/Mavis Tire, Jersey Mike’s, Lerch RV, New Holland, Nissan, PA Game Commission, PA National Guard, the Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council, Penn State World Campus, PSECU, Sevens Mountain Media, VRBO and Weis Markets.
Fans can expect food, football and fun each week with different activities along Curtin Road such as live music, inflatable games, fan photobooths, food trucks, caricature artists and more.
Penn State Football poster and buttons will be available at the marketing table.
The live music will be performed on the main team arrival stage for all games.
Penn State Bookstore merchandise trailers selling officially licensed Penn State gear and traditional book-style game programs will be spread out along Curtin Road, as well as other locations around the stadium.
Cheer on the team as they arrive at Beaver Stadium at the Team Arrival Pep Rally two hours before kickoff featuring the Penn State cheerleaders, Lionettes dance team, Penn State Blue Band and the Nittany Lion mascot.
The Penn State Blue Band marches down the middle of the Block Party approximately one hour before the start of each game.
Bathrooms will be open and available for fans in both the Bryce Jordan Center (via gates A and B) and Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
Happy Valley Hospitality and Tailgating Reminders
Penn State Athletics reminds fans to be respectful, show their Happy Valley Hospitality and exhibit the behaviors to make Beaver Stadium game day safe. Be loud, proud, respectful, responsible, great fans and gracious hosts.
Fans are asked to please be alert to cars entering and exiting the parking lot.
Intercollegiate Athletics has also worked diligently on recycling and sustainability across ICA events and activities. Those sustainability efforts include making recycling bags available in the Beaver Stadium parking lots. Fans are encouraged to be environmentally responsible and participate in Penn State's recycling and sustainability efforts by separating recyclable items before, during and after the game. Blue recycling bags and clear trash bags are located throughout the Beaver Stadium parking lots. Bottles and cans only should be placed in the blue recycling bags. All other items should be placed in the clear trash bags.
Game Day Traffic Pattern Remains in Effect
Penn State football's game day traffic pattern will be in place once again this season. Visit the website, https://gopsusports.com/sports/2020/5/21/football-game-day-fan-guide-going-to-the-game.aspx, to get to know your route to Beaver Stadium before you depart for the game.
One-way traffic patterns will begin 2.5 hours prior to kickoff for all games.
Fans can stay up-to-date on travel restrictions by visiting www.penndot.gov. Motorists can also stay up-to-date on the latest travel conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. Fans can follow @beaver_stadium on Twitter for traffic and parking updates on game day.
Day of Game Parking Purchase Location
Day of game parking can only be purchased (cash or credit) at both Lot 25 and Lot 36. Game day parking sales will begin when lots open until sold out or kickoff, whichever comes first. General parking purchased in advance is variably priced per game, while day of game parking will also be variably priced starting at a higher fee per game, pending availability. Fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to not only to benefit from the savings, but to assist in smoother traffic and parking operations by displaying the pass as they approach roads to stadium parking. Fans can purchase up to three advance single-game parking passes per account, per game, pending availability.
More information on parking and traffic can be found at: gopsusports.com/gameday.
Overnight Lot Presented by Lerch RV
Lerch RV will be at all Penn State home football games this season, providing service to those in the Overnight RV Lot, as needed. Lerch RV will also be giving away an RV at the Penn State vs. Michigan game on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Lerch RV is the official RV dealership sponsor of Penn State Athletics and official RV dealership sponsor of Penn State Football.
A total of 41 lettermen are returning for Penn State in 2023. The Nittany Lions return 13 starters – seven on offense and six on defense.
For information on joining the Nittany Lion Club and ticket information for the 2023 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating in Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m