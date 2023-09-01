Penn State logo

UNIVERSITY PARK – With the 2023 Penn State Football season and a return to Beaver Stadium fast approaching, fans will see a variety of game day improvements during their visit this season.

Most notably, Gate D, located at the northeast entrance of the stadium, has been expanded into a family-friendly entrance and fan experience zone for both adults (Happy Valley Alley) and youth (Kids Zone). Other notable changes this season include the addition of the Legacy Plaza, a lap child ticket policy, new concessions choices and two public address announcers.

