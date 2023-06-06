Heritage group hosting Community Fun Night

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group is helping to kick off the summer season as they prepare to host a Community Fun Night on Monday, June 12.
The free event is open to the public and runs from 6-8 p.m. on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys
An array of activities will keep youngsters occupied including several yard games and sidewalk chalk art.
The band, Driveby Serenade, will also be performing as they did during the group’s previous Community Fun Nights.
A few local eateries will also be setup on the Diamond offering food items along with sweet and savory treats. Among the vendors are Brandy Camp Creamery, The Village Peddler and Keystone Corner Lunch, Saint Marys Nutrition and Sugar Mamas Bakery.