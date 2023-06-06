Heritage group hosting Community Fun Night

A large crowd was on hand during one of last year’s Community Fun Night on The Diamond in downtown St. Marys. This year’s event is slated for June 12. 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group is helping to kick off the summer season as they prepare to host a Community Fun Night on Monday, June 12.

The free event is open to the public and runs from 6-8 p.m. on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys

