The Elk County Community Recycling Center is once again gearing up for its annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection, which this year is slated to be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 26. The three-hour collection will take place at the recycling center, which is located at 850 Washington St., St. Marys.
