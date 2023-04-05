ST. MARYS - Recently four high school seniors were honored by the Penn-Elk Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) as part of the organization’s Good Citizens Award contest.
The overall winner of the contest was Matthew Wehler, a senior at St. Marys Area High School.
The winners were recognized during an awards dinner at The Red Fern in St. Marys.
Each student in attendance was the winner of their high school's DAR Good Citizens Award which they received based on various qualities they demonstrate as well as an essay entry.
This year’s winners include Matthew Wehler from St. Marys Area High School, Andrea Gradl from Elk County Catholic High School, Julia Pruett from Ridgway Area High School, and Emma Bienkowski from Johnsonburg Area High School.