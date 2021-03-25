A High Wind Watch has been issued for Elk County from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Watch in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
