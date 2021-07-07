ST. MARYS - Volunteers from the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township recently toured the World War II Museum in Eldred, searching for new ideas to display military artifacts.
The historical society is working on its own military display being planned for September 17, 18, and 19 during the Bavarian Fall Fest and will continue for six months. The society is accepting military memorabilia, including uniforms with a photograph for all branches of the service, pictures, newspaper articles, letters to and from soldiers, awards, and any other military items.