ST. MARYS - The St. Marys and Benzinger Township Historical Society plans to expand their military display for an August 7 debut.
Over the next five months, the society is looking to add to their currently display of military uniforms and memorabilia.
Marcia Bleggi, a historical society volunteer, said they are aiming to open the display on August 7 to coincide with an event honoring the late General Edward
Meyer taking place in the new St. Marys downtown park.
The display will include the many uniforms, pictures, medals, patches, magazines, posters, weapons and any other military memorabilia.