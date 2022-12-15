Holiday Lights at the Fair preview

Shown is one of the displays from the 2021 “Holiday Lights at the Fair” event at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Once again the Elk County Fairgrounds will light up for the Christmas season as part of “Holiday Lights at the Fair.”

This marks the third year for the festive event taking place December 16-23 from 6 -9 p.m. Holiday Lights at the Fair is a drive-thru event being presented by the Elk County Fair and The Salvation Army.

