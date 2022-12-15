ST. MARYS - Once again the Elk County Fairgrounds will light up for the Christmas season as part of “Holiday Lights at the Fair.”
This marks the third year for the festive event taking place December 16-23 from 6 -9 p.m. Holiday Lights at the Fair is a drive-thru event being presented by the Elk County Fair and The Salvation Army.
It offers both family and wallet friendly fun as admission is by donation. Elk County Fair President Jeremy Dorsey said there is no fee to attend this year as a way for the fair organization to give back to the community as a way to thank them for continuously supporting the Elk County Fair throughout the year.
Currently there are 12 displays to be featured from local businesses and organizations including Muccio Transportation, Lilies in The Valley Flower and Tuxedo Shop, Elk County Fair, Elk County Fair Queens, First Commonwealth Bank, ABATE, St. Marys Area Snowmobile Association, Salvation Army, Elk County Farm Bureau, Kennedy Signs and Elk County 4H.
Anyone still interested in setting up a display may contact the Elk County Fair via email at email ecfairinc@outlook.com or text 814-512-0892 as spots are still available.