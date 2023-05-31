Hometown Heroes banner program conducting second round

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Hometown Heroes program is conducting a second round of military banner installations which will be placed along Maurus and Brusselles Streets.
St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Adjutant Susan Herzing, who organizes the project, said there are currently 40 banner opening available. The program is open to any living or deceased St. Marys veteran or active duty service member who was honorably discharged after serving during either war or peace time.
A registration session is taking place Thursday from 6-8 at the St. Marys American Legion located at 168 Center Street for those interested in sponsoring a banner. Herzing noted those who were on a waiting list were already contacted regarding the opportunity.
Those interested in sponsoring a banner are required to complete an application, bring a photo of the veteran they would like to appear on the banner, the veteran’s DD214 form or other proof of honorable discharge, and payment of $200. Anyone bringing an original photo can have it scanned and returned immediately during registration.