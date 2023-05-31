Hometown Heroes banner program conducting second round

The banner of U.S. Army PFC (Private First Class) Michael F. Florio, a World War II veteran, is located around the diamond in downtown St. Marys

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Hometown Heroes program is conducting a second round of military banner installations which will be placed along Maurus and Brusselles Streets. 

St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Adjutant Susan Herzing, who organizes the project, said there are currently 40 banner opening available. The program is open to any living or deceased St. Marys veteran or active duty service member who was honorably discharged after serving during either war or peace time. 

