ST. MARYS - A Hometown Heroes banner project is starting in St. Marys and is being locally organized by the St. Marys American Legion Post 103.
Due to limited space, veteran banners will be selected through a random drawing. Registration to participate in the banner drawing will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the St. Marys Legion Post located at 168 Center Street.
“The Hometown Hero Banners are a great way to honor veterans and celebrate the residents in our community”, said American Legion Post Adjutant Susan Herzing and project coordinator. “While the program is just getting started, I hope that it will grow and more spaces can become available in the future for even more Hometown Hero Banners.”
The program is open to St. Marys residents only. Those interested in participating are asked to bring a photo of the veteran they would like on the banner, the veteran’s DD214 form or other proof of honorable discharge, and to fill out an information sheet available at the time of registration. Residents will then receive a number for the drawing. Registration does not guarantee the resident a banner placement. After registration is complete, the random drawing will select the first round of banners. Anyone bringing an original photo can have it scanned in during registration. Photos may also be emailed to organizers after participants are registered.