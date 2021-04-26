ST. MARYS - This summer select roadways in Fox Township will be lined with banners displaying the names and faces of local veterans and current members of the military as part of the Hometown Heroes banner project.
Fox Township recently kicked off the project as a tribute to those who have served in the nation’s armed forces with the first round of banners slated to be displayed by the end of June, just in time for the Fourth of July.
The project was introduced to the township by a group from the Leadership Elk and Cameron County (LEC) program. Their efforts were put on hold due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Fox Township Board of Supervisors is moving forward with their vision in order to honor and recognize Fox Township servicemen and women who have served or given their lives to our country in the United States Armed Forces,” explained Kathy Dowie, township secretary.