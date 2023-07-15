YOUNGSVILLE (AP) — A homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail earlier this month has been captured. Authorities had been looking for 34-four-year-old Michael Burham, who they say fled the Warren County jail the night of July 6. Authorities say he was found Saturday after they received a tip about a suspicious-looking person. He had been jailed on $1 million bail and was charged with kidnapping, burglary and other counts. Authorities said he was found looking dirty, wet and tired from living in the wilderness to evade arrest. Officials say Burham taught himself survival skills and had military reserve training.
breaking
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- City to conduct monthly meeting on Monday
- Ridgway teen charged in stabbing of teen girl
- Boys and Girls Club receives Palumbo Foundation grant toward renovation project
- Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
- Minor softball all-stars win Section 1 title
- Building repairs completed allowing Erie Ave. to re-open
- Minor softball all-stars to play for Section 1 title
- All aboard for faith and fun at Methodist Church Vacation Bible School
Popular Content
Articles
- Search continues for 'very dangerous' jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
- Doggs Gone Wild Doggy Day Care opens in St. Marys
- St. Leo educators to attend annual conference thanks to Palumbo grant
- Building repairs completed allowing Erie Ave. to re-open
- Slide reopens at St. Marys Community Pool
- Major baseball all-stars end run
- All aboard for faith and fun at Methodist Church Vacation Bible School
- Minor baseball all-stars win District 10 title
- ECC Senior Class Garage Sale gets underway Thursday at 4 p.m.
- New fund to honor memory of Fr. Eric Vogt, by supporting youth programs and organizations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.