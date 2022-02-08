ST. MARYS - Melissa Gornati is seeing her dream come to fruition as she prepares to open Sugar Mamas Bakery storefront tomorrow morning in downtown St. Marys.
The location at 424 Depot Street is situated in the former Marienstadt Public House eatery. The anticipated hours of operation are Wednesday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-noon.
Gornati said she would love to be open daily, however the demanding schedule is a challenge as she is the sole employee.
The main item at the shop will be fresh bagels made daily each morning with staple flavors of plain, everything, cinnamon crunch and a rotating seasonal flavor such as blueberry and more.
In addition bagel bombs have proved popular during the shop’s soft opening this past weekend. The bombs are filled with breakfast meats and more. Among those available during opening week are those filled with ham, egg and cheese or bacon and cheddar jalapeño cream cheese with a possible third option of apple pie filling.
A line of cream cheese spreads will pair well with the bagels, available in jalapeño cheddar, tiramisu, maple cinnamon and a fourth seasonal flavor such as strawberry cream cheese and more. She is also looking forward to making various grab and go sandwiches as well.
“I want to rotate flavors so there’s something different each week along with staple favorites,” Gornati said.
Gornati is aiming to keep her menu unique and not to compete with anyone
“I want my location to pick up where my items are not seen in town,” she said.
As an example, on weekends she plans to offer a brunch style menu featuring strawberry stuffed French toast along with weekly batches on macarons.