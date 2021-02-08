ECHS Gallery 29 donation

Jesse Gradl, owner of Gallery 29, shown on the far right, is shown presenting a donation to a representative from the Elk County Humane Society. Pete Winklbauer from Gallery 29 is shown on the far left.

 Photo submitted
Recently the Elk County Humane Society received a much needed donation from Gallery 29 of St. Marys.
Jesse Gradl, owner of Gallery 29, along with his mentor Pete Winklbauer, visited the shelter to present the donation and tour the facility. 
The newly-established gallery, located at 50 South St. Marys Street, hosted a raffle as part of one of their initial opening events, prior to many of the mandatory shutdowns and cancellations of many fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic
One of the prizes consisted of a Pete Winklbauer painting with custom framing done by Gradl. Don Weis was the winner of the painting. During the event 350 raffle tickets were sold with the gallery adding additional funds for a donation of $400 to the shelter. 

Tags

Recommended for you