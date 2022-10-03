ST. MARYS - Scoop after scoop of homemade ice cream continues to draw patrons to Brandy Camp Creamery. Now the business has a new storefront at 45 Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys.
Upon entering the cafe, customers encounter a warm and friendly atmosphere complete with an ice cream bar area featuring 16 flavors available daily. The cafe, which opened in early July, has recently expanded their offerings by adding numerous food items to its menu including paninis, flatbreads, sandwiches and salads, all available for lunch or dinner. All food items are prepared using fresh ingredients and custom recipes, many of which were created by Meredith Bon, co-owner, who utilizes her vast experience in the food service industry.