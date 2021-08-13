ST. MARYS - An pleasant summer night posed for the ideal backdrop for the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Summer Jam event.
An estimated 250 people gathered at the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street in St. Marys where attendees could enjoy savory items from food vendors along with a variety of beverages.
Managing Director Ann Gabler stated the event turned out well and showed the versatility of the Downtown Event Park as being able to host various events with differing setups.
The event was staffed by Chamber volunteers who manned the entrance booth, ticket booth and bar area.
Anytime Lunchtime food truck, The Gypsy Wagon food truck and Flo Bros. Fire Smoked Pizza were on hand serving an array of food options.