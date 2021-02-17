City of Saint Marys Chief of Police Tom Nicklas was recognized for his 25 years of service to the city during a special presentation at a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.
“During his 25 years, Chief Nicklas has continued to grow his education and leadership as the safety needs of St. Marys evolved. He has participated in counter drug and drug enforcement training, increased his leadership skills, and managed the department’s own accreditation program,” Mayor Chris Pletcher said.
A second service award, for a remarkable 46 years of service, was presented to Robert Cunningham, a city employee. He was not in attendance at the meeting.