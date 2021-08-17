ST. MARYS - Those looking to bury the hatchet can now do so at Axe-tion Seekers, Elk County’s new indoor axe throwing range which recently opened in St. Marys.
The new business, located at corner of 402 Washington Street, is under the ownership of Jeff and his siblings including his sister, Julie Challingsworth, and brothers, Mike Lechner and Glenn and Katie Lechner along with Jeff ’s son Kaleb and his wise Kelsey. Jeff’s wife Paula also helps run the business.
“This is something Elk County needs,” Paula said, noting they thought the business would hit the mark with a majority of Elk County residents, especially those who enjoy the outdoors.
“We hope people in Elk County are gong to love it as much as we do,” Jeff added.
The range features seven lanes in four bays with most lanes as double lanes and one single lane. Each lane can accommodate four people or anywhere from 8-10 people in a double lane.