Influx of patients prompts PHE to move to delayed treatment status

Shown is Penn Highlands Elk’s Emergency Department entrance.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - An influx of patients prompted Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys to move to a delayed treatment status on Tuesday morning. 

A Penn Highlands Healthcare (PHH) communication manager stated that after speaking with Chief Penn Highlands Elk Nursing Officer Christine Garner, she explained the hospital encountered an influx of patients and in order to practice effective capacity management, there may be delays. 

