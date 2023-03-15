Influx of patients prompts PHE to move to delayed treatment status

ST. MARYS - An influx of patients prompted Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys to move to a delayed treatment status on Tuesday morning.
A Penn Highlands Healthcare (PHH) communication manager stated that after speaking with Chief Penn Highlands Elk Nursing Officer Christine Garner, she explained the hospital encountered an influx of patients and in order to practice effective capacity management, there may be delays.
Garner also noted that hospitals everywhere are seeing an influx of sick patients this time of year. While a specific illness or ailment was not cited, it was noted that patients are presenting with different types of sicknesses and not one common complaint.
A social media post by Elk County EMS at 11:15 a.m. stated PHE’s Emergency Department was no longer at condition Black Status but on a delayed treatment advisory.