Inmate suspected of homicide escapes; community asked to remain vigilant

Authorities from local, state and federal agencies were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous" who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets, officials said.
Michael Burham, 34, escaped from a jail in Warren by climbing on exercise equipment and using bed sheets to escape through a window, authorities said. Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said Burham was being held in lieu of $1 million bail on kidnapping, burglary and other charges, and Warren police said he was a suspect in a homicide investigation.