International Bereaved Fathers Day event set for August 27

ST. MARYS - An International Bereaved Fathers Day event is set to take place on August 27 from noon. to 1 p.m. at Axe-tion Seekers on 402 Washington Street in St. Marys. 

International Bereaved Fathers Day is dedicated to fathers who have lost a child. It serves as a day of remembrance, hope, healing, and a time to deal with the pain of a devastating loss such as this one.   

