International Bereaved Fathers Day event set for August 27

ST. MARYS - An International Bereaved Fathers Day event is set to take place on August 27 from noon. to 1 p.m. at Axe-tion Seekers on 402 Washington Street in St. Marys.
International Bereaved Fathers Day is dedicated to fathers who have lost a child. It serves as a day of remembrance, hope, healing, and a time to deal with the pain of a devastating loss such as this one.
Crystal Meyer, who runs the Remembering the Wings non-profit organization, first came up with the idea for the event. Meyer and her husband, Derek, shared their story on some of their journey with past pregnancies
Meyer and her husband feel like it is necessary to bring this event to Elk County because there is an absence of local support centers in the area, and traveling hours to different states is not suitable for every family.
RSVPs are requested for this event so that the appropriate amount of food and beverages are on hand and is only for fathers and grandfathers of loss. For more information, contact crystalmeyer2019@gmail.com for further information.