Jireh Lanes

Brandon and Kayla Smith are shown with their children Bentley, 7 and Shelby, 5 inside Jireh Lanes. The couple recently purchased the Kersey bowling alley and pizza shop.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

KERSEY - After years on the market two former bowlers recently purchased Jireh Lanes in Kersey. Brandon and Kayla Smith took over ownership of the popular establishment on January 1. 

The 12-lane bowling alley and Jireh Pizza eatery was sold by Harold Beimel and his son Hal. Harold opened the business in 1985 and plans to stay on to help the new owners for at least one year. 

Recommended for you