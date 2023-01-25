KERSEY - After years on the market two former bowlers recently purchased Jireh Lanes in Kersey. Brandon and Kayla Smith took over ownership of the popular establishment on January 1.
The 12-lane bowling alley and Jireh Pizza eatery was sold by Harold Beimel and his son Hal. Harold opened the business in 1985 and plans to stay on to help the new owners for at least one year.
“Jireh is a staple of the community. We didn’t want bowling to disappear from the community,” Brandon said.
The Smiths are off to a running start with plans to revitalize the lanes with a complete overhaul of equipment. On February 27 the business will be closed as they begin to tear out old equipment. Beginning March 6 the bowling portion of the business will be closed for 2-3 weeks while they install new pins, pin setters, gutters, ball returners, bumpers and scoring. Brandon stated the equipment upgrades have become a necessity as it is becoming difficult to find replacement parts for the current machines.
In addition new pro shop equipment is being ordered including a ball drilling machine and new shoes which will be available for sale and for rental. A new roof was also recently installed along with some other minor tasks.
The pizzeria will remain open throughout the renovations and Kayla emphasized the recipes for the popular pizza are not changing.