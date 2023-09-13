Johnsonburg man sets new state tomato record

JOHNSONBURG - Johnsonburg native Jonathan Johnson recently set a new Pennsylvania state record for largest tomato grown, weighing in at 7.4 pounds and weighed locally at Elk County Foods.
The previous record was held by Paul Fulk, who had his tomato weighed at 6.83 pounds back in 2015.
This is the first time that Johnson has attempted to grow giant tomatoes, and he set his sights on the state record right from the start.
“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Johnson said. “It was one of those things where you set out a goal and actually do it so that’s pretty neat.”
Johnson has been growing giant pumpkins, but never anything else. He decided to see how far he could go with growing tomatoes.