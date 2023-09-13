Johnsonburg man sets new state tomato record

Jonathan Johnson's daughter, Avery, with the record-setting tomato. 

 

 Photo submitted

JOHNSONBURG - Johnsonburg native Jonathan Johnson recently set a new Pennsylvania state record for largest tomato grown, weighing in at 7.4 pounds and weighed locally at Elk County Foods. 

The previous record was held by Paul Fulk, who had his tomato weighed at 6.83 pounds back in 2015. 

