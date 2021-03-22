ST. MARYS - The Pennsylvania Department of Health (PADOH) reports that 17,018 residents of Elk County have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
Of those 7,167 have been fully vaccinated, receiving both doses, while another 9, 851 people have been partially vaccinated, receiving the first of two doses of the vaccine. The current population of Elk County according to the PADOH is 29,910.
As of Friday, across Pennsylvania a total of 3.9 million vaccines have been administered, which is more than 44 other states. More than 1.3 million people are full vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 82,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
A total of 4,699,560 doses were allocated through March 20 including 278,670 first doses and 242,270 second doses.
As of Monday, March 15, Penn Highlands Healthcare has administered approximately 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This includes first and second doses largely to healthcare workers and individuals who meet the criteria for inclusion in the PADOH Phase 1A.