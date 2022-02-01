KANE - Logyard Brewing of Kane is joining the list of prestigious breweries chosen to produce the official beer of Groundhog Day 2022 with their creation, Prognosticator Pilsner.
As part of the recognition perks, Punxsutawney Phil will be visiting the Logyard Brewery Taproom, located at 103 N. Fraley Street in downtown Kane, on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. Phil will be accompanied by three members of The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle along with his certified handler who will mingle with visitors.
Royce Novosel-Johnson, co-founder/co-owner of Logyard Brewing, described the pilsner as lighter, crisp beer with 4.8% alcohol. It is served in one pint size cans. The recipe and the brewing were done by Shawn Gorzynski, head brewer, and Michael Dunn, co-owner. It was made a few weeks ago and canned late last week.