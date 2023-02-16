KECA continues to educate, enhance and protect

Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab, gave an informational presentation Wednesday afternoon at New Thomson House in Kane.
Last year alone, the KECA educated more than 40,000 people. While the KECA educates a lot of children throughout the year, Porkolab explained they also educate just as many adults through various clubs or organizations who come to the center on field trips. Last year, the alliance taught over 5,000 visitors who came to the center.