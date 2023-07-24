KANE - The Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization established on November 1, 1993, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. 

Devoted to restoring and preserving the Kinzua Bridge, promoting its historical and cultural importance, and facilitating the development of the adjacent State Park, the foundation has played a vital role in supporting and enhancing the Kinzua Bridge State Park. Serving as a local voice and advocate, the foundation has worked to ensure the preservation and success of this iconic landmark.

