KANE - The Kinzua Bridge Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization established on November 1, 1993, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Devoted to restoring and preserving the Kinzua Bridge, promoting its historical and cultural importance, and facilitating the development of the adjacent State Park, the foundation has played a vital role in supporting and enhancing the Kinzua Bridge State Park. Serving as a local voice and advocate, the foundation has worked to ensure the preservation and success of this iconic landmark.
Recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on April 13, 1995, the Foundation worked diligently to receive and invest monetary gifts and donations for the establishment or development of projects that serve the park's long-term interests.
Under the guidance of its members and officers, the Foundation has made substantial contributions to the park's preservation and promotion. Mary Ann Burggraf serves as the Executive Director, leading the Foundation alongside Jeffrey Wolfe as the President. Additional officers include Kim Magnetti as the Vice President, Deborah Lunden as the Secretary, and Deb Kilmer as the Treasurer.