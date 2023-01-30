Kreckel Enterprises makes donation to ECCHS Athletic Association Hudl

Pictured above is Mary Kreckel Secretary of Kreckel Enterprises, 

Vern Kreckel III. owner of Kreckel Enterprises, Adam Straub, Amy Straub, and

Kelly Brannock president of the Athletic Association. 

 Photo submitted

On Thursday morning Kreckel Enterprises Inc. made a monetary donation to the Elk County Catholic High School Athletic Association Hudl on behalf of their

2023 Student of the Year Adam Straub. Adam was given the chance to choose

