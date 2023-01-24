ST. MARYS - Providing prom attire for high schools students in need has become a long-time mission for a retired St. Marys teacher.
For over 11 years, Laura Kuntz has been conducting a prom and wedding gown collection benefiting underprivileged teens and others in poverty-stricken Beattyville, Kentucky.
Both monetary and dress/accessories are accepted as part of the project. She welcomes donations throughout the year including dresses, shoes, jewelry, purses, and clutches as well as any other formal dresses. Any donations of men's formalwear are also welcome. All donations may be dropped at Kuntz's home at 586 Church St. in St. Marys. Anyone with questions may contact Kuntz on her cell phone at 814-594-5640.
Kuntz plans to deliver donations to Beattyville on the weekend of March 18th.