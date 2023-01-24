Laura Kuntz prom gown collection

Shown are just two prom dresses that have donated throughout the years as part of Laura Kuntz’s efforts in providing prom attire to underprivileged teens in impoverished areas of Kentucky.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - Providing prom attire for high schools students in need has become a long-time mission for a retired St. Marys teacher.

For over 11 years, Laura Kuntz has been conducting a prom and wedding gown collection benefiting underprivileged teens and others in poverty-stricken Beattyville, Kentucky. 

