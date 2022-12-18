Veterans honored during Wreaths Across America ceremony

Eight local veterans were honored during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America ceremony in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery. 

 Beth Koop
More than 100 people attended the Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on Saturday. 
Although the weather was cold and windy, people from throughout the community came out to attend the annual wreath-laying ceremony in honor of those veterans who have died for our country. 

Tags

Recommended for you