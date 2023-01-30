Leadership Elk & Cameron completes session on health and human services

The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron’s (LEC) monthly session in January focused on the area’s Health and Human Services sector.
The participants were hosted at the Elkland Search and Rescue facility in St. Marys in the morning. Matt Young, president of the organization, provided a presentation on the history, mission and work of Elkland Search and Rescue. Matt said that “volunteers are always needed and there is a job for everyone.”
The class participated in a panel discussion with Billie Jo Weyant, director of CAPSEA, Angela Chew, program director of Dickinson’s Restoration Center, and Brad Chapman, president of Penn Highlands Elk and Clearfield. The discussion focused on challenges, collaboration, and facility acquisitions and upgrades. Chapman’s best leadership advice to the group was that “despite the current crisis or challenge on the table, you must stay focused, have a plan and keep on moving”.
The class moved to the City of St. Marys Police Department for the afternoon. Operation Elk County, a local drug task force, provided several presentations and demonstrations on the drug crisis in the area. Presenters included Elk County District Attorney Beau Grove, Sgt. Shaffer, Sgt. Pistner, Officer Welsh, City of St. Marys Police Chief Nicklas, Elk County Sheriff Caltagarone, Elk County Detective McManus, and K9 Nando.