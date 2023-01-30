Leadership Elk & Cameron completes session on health and human services

Shown in the front row, from left to right, are Seth Weible, Andy Urmann, Dawn Sexton, Kasey McClain, Sgt. Shaffer and Nando, Jodi Guisto, Rachel Barrett, and Shannon Gitterman. In the middle row are Brandon Smith, Tyler Cuneo, Emily Crowe, Jean Stefano, Officer Welsh, Nikki Delhunty, Cortney Fritz, Josh Parslow, Katie Lenze, Jen Wonderly, Bryan Linton, and Sheriff Caltagarone. In the back row are Joe Jacob, Sgt. Pistner, Det. McManus, and Chief Nicklas

 Photo submitted

The Community Education Center’s Leadership Elk & Cameron’s (LEC) monthly session in January focused on the area’s Health and Human Services sector. 

The participants were hosted at the Elkland Search and Rescue facility in St. Marys in the morning. Matt Young, president of the organization, provided a presentation on the history, mission and work of Elkland Search and Rescue. Matt said that “volunteers are always needed and there is a job for everyone.”

