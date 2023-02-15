ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors covered a busy agenda during their Monday evening monthly meeting.
A Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA) application filed by FSJM Enterprises, Inc., for a commercial insurance agency office located at 101 Madison Street was unanimously approved.
LERTA provides for tax abatements on improvements of commercial and industrial properties. According to the LERTA application, construction on the office is slated to begin in March. The building will measure 50 ft.x50 ft.x30 ft.
The projected cost of the improvements is $900,000. The total amount of the tax exemption is $51,818. The exemptions are broken down to 100% exemption in the first and second years, totaling $15,944 each year, 75% exemption in the third year equal to $11,958, 50% exemption in the fourth year equal to $7,972 and no exemptions in the fifth year