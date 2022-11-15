ST. MARYS - A Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA) application filed by Gasbarre Products, Inc. of 310 State Road was unanimously approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors during their Monday evening meeting.
LERTA provides for tax abatements on improvements of commercial and industrial properties. According to the LERTA application, Gasbarre signed a 20-year lease for 145,169 sq. ft. of space improvements for construction of an office, installation of eight overhead cranes, truck access and manufacturing utilities at 835 Washington St. in the former OSRAM Sylvania building. Construction at the new facility began on July 21, 2022.