ST. MARYS - Spectators are invited to chill out on Friday during the production of Disney’s Frozen, Jr., a culmination of this week’s Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) Summer Theater Camp.
While it may be hot and sunny outside, the St. Marys Area High School auditorium will be cool transformed into a winter wonderland for the 60-minute musical, designed for young performers. The show is based on the 2013 hit Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.
ECCOTA’s Arts Summer Theater Camp is under the direction of Adam Brooks who has been directing the camp’s musicals for the past four years and for SMAHS for nearly 15 years where he is also a music teacher.
“I was astonished, nervous, and apprehensive about having 67 kids on stage, but this has been nothing but a good musical experience for me and every single student at the camp. There are many laughs, learning, friendships, competitions, games, acting, painting, art making, singing, and a whirlwind of activities to keep everyone busy and energized,” Brooks said.
Camp rehearsal began Monday with 67 students participating. The weeklong experience is open to youth entering third grade in the fall of 2023, through this spring’s graduating seniors. Camp takes place all week at the SMAHS culminating in a public performance on Friday evening.