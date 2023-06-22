ST. MARYS - Spectators are invited to chill out on Friday during the production of Disney’s Frozen, Jr., a culmination of this week’s Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) Summer Theater Camp.

While it may be hot and sunny outside, the St. Marys Area High School auditorium will be cool transformed into a winter wonderland for the 60-minute musical, designed for young performers. The show is based on the 2013 hit Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.

