ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope provided an update about the library and the challenges it faced during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a unique situation that last year left the library in,” Swope said during a presentation at a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.
The library was closed from March 15 until May 31, prompting them to offer curbside service only from June 1 - July 12. On July 13 the library re-opened to the public until November 22. Then they opted to offer curbside service again from November 23 - February 13.
During their closure, patrons could access library materials by calling in, sending an email via an online form or reserving books through the library’s online system.