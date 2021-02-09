The St. Marys Public Library will be reopening to the public for browsing and computer use on Tuesday, Feb. 16, though access will be by appointment only due to restrictions on the number of people allowed in the building at one time. Appointments will be available on the hour and half hour, with each appointment lasting no more than one hour. To schedule an appointment individuals are asked to call the library at 834-6141.
Library reopening for browsing and computer use - by appointment only
