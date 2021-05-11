ST. MARYS - Relay for Life of Elk County is hosting their second annual Light the Night walk-thru luminaria event on Saturday, May 15 in downtown St. Marys.
The event is in place of the annual Relay For Life of Elk County and will run from noon-9 p.m. at the new downtown city park located on Depot Street where an array of vendors and food trucks will be setup inside and in front of the parking garage.
“This event gives the community the opportunity to support the Relay For Life of Elk County and also remember loved ones with a luminaria in memory of someone lost to cancer or in honor of someone still fighting or in special recognition of someone who has beaten this disease,” said Susan Babik, American Cancer Society senior community manager for Elk and Clearfield counties.