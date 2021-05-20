ST. MARYS - Saturday’s pleasant weather drew a steady crowd to the Light the Night event hosted by the Relay for Life of Elk County.
The event, now in its second year, took place in the city’s new downtown park on Depot Street from noon-9 p.m. in place of the annual Relay for Life of Elk County event.
Relay for Life team members setup over 500 luminaria bags lining the park’s walking path. A brief ceremony took place to kick off the evening luminaria event. Pastor Susan Fox of the First Lutheran Church in Ridgway offered a opening prayer.
Peggy Loveless, luminaria lead, noted that despite having a very tough year she applauded the event sponsors consisting of local businesses and organization.
She stated the luminaria ceremony is an opportunity to remember the journey cancer survivors have taken and also to serve as a memorial for loved ones lost.
“It is a special time for all of us, as we marvel in the light of luminaria. As a community we remember lives and memories carrying together the light of life. The light from a single flame came forward to bring this beautiful display of candles. Candles burn with a beauty and a brilliance that captivates all who look upon them,” Loveless said.