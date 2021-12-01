12-1 Light Up Night

Light Up Night in Benezette Township will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. Festivities will take place at the Benezette Township Pavilion on the property of the Old Benezette School House along SR 555. Both Santa and KECA mascot Benny the Elk will make appearances, and hot chocolate and snacks will be provided. 

